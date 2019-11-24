LEROY WILSON
Members of IUOE Local 77 are hereby notified of the passing of Brother Leroy Wilson on Sunday, November 17, 2019. Brother Wilson was a member of Local 77 for 35 years. There will be a viewing on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home 4143 Dale Blvd Dale City VA from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The funeral services will be on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 7836 Fordson Rd., Alexandria, VA 22306 at 11 a.m.
Respectfully submitted,
Steve Faulkner
Recording Secretary