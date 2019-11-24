The Washington Post

LEROY WILSON

Service Information
Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home & Crematory
4143 Dale Blvd.
Dale City, VA
22193
(703)-680-1234
Notice
Send Flowers

 

LEROY WILSON  

Members of IUOE Local 77 are hereby notified of the passing of Brother Leroy Wilson on Sunday, November 17, 2019. Brother Wilson was a member of Local 77 for 35 years. There will be a viewing on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home 4143 Dale Blvd Dale City VA from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The funeral services will be on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 7836 Fordson Rd., Alexandria, VA 22306 at 11 a.m.
Respectfully submitted,  
Steve Faulkner  
Recording Secretary  

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.