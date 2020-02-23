The Washington Post

LESLEY RILEY

LESLEY REANEY RILEY  
(Age 75)  

Passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020, in Fairfax, Virginia. Originally from Ashton-Under-Lyne, England, "Lisa" traveled widely as a Foreign Service dependant and spouse and lived or made a home in Africa, Asia, Latin America and Europe before settling in Virginia. She loved the ocean and was a voracious life-long reader. She is survived by her husband, Wilson Riley, and sons, Colin and Christopher of Fairfax; son, Kenneth of Belton, Texas and sons, Kevin and Craig of Boulder and Aurora, Colorado respectively. Nana's grandchildren: Melissa Ann , Dylan, Connor and Bay lee are in Washington and Colorado and a brother John Bartelt in LaVerne, CA. Celebration of life gathering at a later date.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 23, 2020
