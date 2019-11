LESLIE ANN CONNERS "GRINCH"

April 30, 1979 - November 24, 2000



19 Years Ago Today

Although we'd like to celebrate

This Christmas time of year,

We know that you have gone, Our Love,

But your spirit is still here,

In our home, in our head, and in our heart.

Loving & missing you always,

Dad, Mom, Michele, Jay,

Morgan, Jay IV and Lena