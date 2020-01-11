

Leslie Wilson Gladstone



Died peacefully on December 14, 2019 at her home in Washington, DC., surrounded by her family. She was born in Quincy, Massachusetts on September 12, 1930, graduated from Boston University, and obtained her Master's degree in English literature from The George Washington University. While attending college in Boston, she met her husband Robert Gladstone, who pre-deceased her in 2014 after 62 years of a very happy marriage. Leslie is survived by her three children, Lise (Robert St. John), Christopher (Elise Rabekoff), and Jessica (Christopher Connell), as well as by her six grandchildren: Maximus St. John (Nikita Virani), Oliver St. John, Katherine Gladstone, Nicholas Gladstone, Devon Connell, and Justin Connell. Leslie and her husband lived for most of their lives in Washington, DC. and had a second home in St. Michaels, Maryland.

Leslie was a lifelong advocate for women's equity and started her career working for Congressman Donald M. Fraser (D-Minn.) as a legislative aide focused principally on women's issues. She left Congressman Fraser's office to become the first paid lobbyist for the Women's Equity Action League, where she was an instrumental voice in the campaign for equal employment and educational opportunities for women and a tireless advocate for passage of the Equal Rights Amendment. She capped her career by serving as the chief analyst for women's rights issues at the Congressional Research Service, where she authored numerous studies on a wide variety of issues that were critically important to legislative initiatives during her tenure and that continue to have resonance today: paid family and medical leave, workforce opportunities for displaced homemakers, child support enforcement, pay equity, enforcement of laws against employment discrimination, and Title IX enforcement. She was a proud mentor to a generation of younger women who continue working on these same issues. She retired in 1995 to pursue her passion for writing poetry.

Leslie loved to spend time with her family and large group of friends, with her beloved dogs Grendel and then Tallulah, and to read, write, bicycle, and travel. Most of all, she loved adventure trips with her husband and grandchildren, whether traveling on safari in Africa, exploring the Galapagos and Machu Picchu, rafting in Alaska, biking in the Netherlands, hiking in our national parks, or touring Europe with the entire family, ending each evening celebrating the joy of being together as the sun set over Umbria, Provence, or the English countryside.

Friends are encouraged to make donations in her honor to the National Women's Law Center and the National Partnership for Women and Families. The family will hold a private celebration of her life.