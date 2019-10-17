Leslie H. Goldberg
Leslie H. Goldberg the President of Bowl America died October 14. He was predeceased by his parents C. Edward and Ida Goldberg and is survived by his sister Merle Fabian and numerous cousins. Mr. Goldberg grew up in Arlington where he attended Washington and Lee High school. He graduated from the University of Virginia and served as an officer in the US Marine Corp
. He received a M.B.A. from Harvard Business School followed by a career in advertising in New York. In 1976, he returned to VA to join his father at Bowl America. The service will be on Monday, October 21 at noon at National Memorial Park Chapel, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA followed by interment at King David Cemetery and a reception. Contributions in his memory can be made to the Eddie and Ida Goldberg Fund for the Frail Elderly at the Jewish Social Services Agency or the Jefferson Scholars Foundation at the University of VA.