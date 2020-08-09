

LESLIE F. GREENE

Entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. She is survived by her parents, Howard L, Sr. and Blanche F Greene; two brothers, Howard L Greene, Jr. (Karen) and James W Greene (Louann); two nephews, James Greene, Jr. and Michael Greene; a host of other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Leslie Greene will be held at Jones Memorial United Methodist Church, 4625 G Street, SE, on Monday, August 10, 2020, Visitation services will be 11 a.m. until time of service at 12 noon. Interment is private.



