Leslie Coe Jelacic (Age 75)
Passed away on the evening of September 30, 2020 at her home in Heritage Harbour, Annapolis. She was born on February 16, 1945 in Parkersburg, WV to Robert Cline Coe and Doris Spence Coe. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, John E. Jelacic; two sons, Matthew R. (Christina) Jelacic and John Andrew (Snow) Jelacic; her beautiful new granddaughter, Lucia; several nieces and nephews; and many, many cousins. She spent her formative years in Wheeling, WV, where she graduated from Mt. DeChantal Visitation Academy. She is a graduate of Westminster College in New Wilmington, PA. Leslie and her husband moved to Northern Virginia in the early 1970's where they raised their two sons. Most of her professional career was spent as an educator and as a paralegal with medical defense law firms. She and her husband have been Annapolis residents and members of St. Mary's Parish since 2005.A memorial services is planned for a time and place when public gatherings can once again be held in safety. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Lung Association
or to the charity of one's choice
