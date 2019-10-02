Leslie Ellen Scharf
On Tuesday, October 1, 2019 of Germantown, MD. Beloved wife of Richard Scharf; devoted mother of Scott (Allison) Scharf, Jennifer (Jay) Familant; loving brother of Gerald (Jean) Roth; cherished grandmother of Marissa, Kylie and Sydney. Graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019, 12 p.m. at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park, 14321 Comus Road, Clarksburg, MD 20871. Family will be observing Shiva at the home of Jennifer and Jay Familant on Thursday evening with Minyan at 7 p.m. and receiving friends on Saturday evening and resuming on Sunday. Memorial contributions may be made to any children's education fund. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.