The Washington Post

Leslie Scharf (1945 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Leslie was amazing; always so optimistic and kind. I was..."
    - Debbie Lamedman
  • "So sorry for your loss"
    - Stephanie Gleason
  • "Leslie was the most amazing woman I ever met she had a..."
    - Jessy Smith
Service Information
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park
14321 Comus Road
Clarksburg, MD
View Map
Send Flowers
Shiva
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
home of Jennifer and Jay Familant
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Leslie Ellen Scharf  

On Tuesday, October 1, 2019 of Germantown, MD. Beloved wife of Richard Scharf; devoted mother of Scott (Allison) Scharf, Jennifer (Jay) Familant; loving brother of Gerald (Jean) Roth; cherished grandmother of Marissa, Kylie and Sydney. Graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019, 12 p.m. at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park, 14321 Comus Road, Clarksburg, MD 20871. Family will be observing Shiva at the home of Jennifer and Jay Familant on Thursday evening with Minyan at 7 p.m. and receiving friends on Saturday evening and resuming on Sunday. Memorial contributions may be made to any children's education fund. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.