

Leslie Anne Saunders Smith Scott "Lee"

Banker, columnist, and longtime community advocate and volunteer, died at her home in St. Helena Island, SC, on October 23, 2020. Lee was born in Providence, RI, on November 14, 1953 and was the fourth child of David and Claire Kelly Smith. Her father's work with the Department of Energy saw the family moving to several states throughout Lee's childhood. They settled in Montgomery County, Maryland in 1968. She graduated from Hood College with a B.A. in business and an MBA. Lee moved to Annapolis, MD, in 1993 and enjoyed a long banking career with a focus on commercial lending. She served on the board of the Northern Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce, the Anne Arundel and Annapolis Chambers of Commerce, and Leadership Anne Arundel. She was a member of the Annapolis Rotary Club, Annapolis Toastmasters, Annapolis Yacht Club, and numerous civic organizations. Lee loved the water and was an avid sailor. She raced sailboats in the AYC's Wednesday Night Racing series and various regattas. She also enjoyed SCUBA diving in the Caribbean, kayaking, and volunteering for the Sea Turtle Conservation Project with the Friends of Hunting Island. After retirement, Lee and her husband relocated to Dataw Island, SC. There, she began freelance writing for the local newspaper, and in 2018 was awarded the South Carolina Press Association Humor Award for her column. She is survived by her husband, James Scott; son, Brian Colaluca (Pamela); daughter Faith Hubbard (Matthew McOsker); four grandchildren, Sloan Hubbard, Finnegan Hubbard, Marin Colaluca, and Virginia Colaluca; three stepchildren and their spouses; eight step-grandchildren; five siblings; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A private memorial service will be held at The Parish Church of St. Helena in Beaufort, SC. A celebration of life is planned for Annapolis in spring 2021. She will be interred at Saint Joseph's Cemetery in Cumberland, RI.



