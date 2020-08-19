LESLIE SILVERMAN

Leslie Joel Silverman (Age 93)
Leslie Joel Silverman passed away peacefully, at his home in Philadelphia, PA on August 13, 2020. Leslie was born in Chicago, IL, on June 11, 1927, to parents Samuel and Bess Silverman, and he spent most of his adult life in the Washington, DC area. He was preceded in death by his beloved sister Phyllis Tinsley. Leslie is survived by his adored wife of 40 years, Iris (née Hill); his three daughters, Beth Kljajic (Ray), Amy Silver O'Leary (Brian), and Sara Silverman; his stepson Henry Garfield; three grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and six step-great-grandchildren. After serving in the Navy, Leslie graduated from Roosevelt College and received an M.A. from the New School for Social Research. He taught at several universities including GWU, and continued his own research focusing on the use of computers for statistical calculations. Leslie moved to Arlington, VA, with his family in 1963 to work as a sociological statistician for the Office of Education at HEW, ultimately retiring as a Deputy Assistant Administrator at the National Center for Educational Statistics, U.S. Department of Education. Leslie and Iris lived a full life in retirement, spending summers at the Tanglewood music festival, volunteering (Leslie was a docent at the Corcoran Museum for many years), and traveling to Europe where they lived in Italy, France, and Spain. During all of their adventures they made lifelong friends. Leslie and Iris moved to Philadelphia, PA in 2015, where they loved getting to know the city, attending concerts at the Philadelphia Orchestra, and visiting museums and restaurants. A loving and supportive father, stepfather, and grandfather and a man of great warmth and integrity, Leslie had many dear friends of all ages to whom he was an important figure. Even in his last days, everyone who encountered him commented on his kindness, generosity, and gentle good humor. A memorial service will be held once it is possible to gather safely in person. Memorial contributions in Leslie's name can be made to Doctors Without Borders
or the Southern Poverty Law Center, two charities whose work he supported.