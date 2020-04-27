LESLYE SIEGEL
On Friday, April 24, 2020, LESLYE ELAINE SIEGEL of Rockville, MD, age 83. Loving sister of Daniel Siegel and the late Dr. Stanley (surviving, Bena) Siegel. Also survived by loving family members and friends. Graveside funeral services will be private. Contributions in memory of Leslye may be made to My friend Rabbi Joel Soffin's Mitzvah work: by check-Jewish Helping Hands, c/o Soffin, 90 Riverside Rd., #4C, New York, NY 20014, electronically - through jewishhelpinghands.org
, donate. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home 202-541-1001.