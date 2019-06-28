Lessie Mae Coleman
Lessie Mae Coleman, departed from this life on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Coleman and daughter, Theresa Coleman. She leaves behind to cherish her memories Veronica Munson (Albert), Paula Coleman, and Tracy Hendrix (Eugene); and a host of loving family and friends. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 2458 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, Washington, DC 20020. Viewing at 10 a.m. Service at 11 a.m. Services entrusted to Dunn & Sons Funeral Services.