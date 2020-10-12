1/1
LESSIE THOMAS
Lessie B. Thomas  March 30, 1933 - October 2, 2020  
Lessie B Thomas, of Washington, DC passed away peacefully on October 2, 2020 after a brief illness. She is survived by her five loving children, Steven Thomas, Stan Thomas, Angela Thomas (George Walker), Audrey Thomas Rivas and Brenda Thomas Wright (Anthony Wright), two sisters Sally Tolson and Geneva Porter, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to Fort Lincoln Funeral Home and Cemetery. With care and concern for all during this pandemic, the viewing and funeral services will be private. Please share your condolences and tributes for the family at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/brentwood-md/lessie-thomas-9389479.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 12, 2020.
