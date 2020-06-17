LESTER COVINGTON Jr.
LESTER COVINGTON, JR.  
Lester Covington, Jr. "LC" to family and friends passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Minerva Colvin Covington, and former wife, Eva Elizabeth Burgess. He was also preceded in death by his parents and five siblings. LC is survived by his children, Joyce A. Covington, Laurence S. Covington (Cynthia), Sharon C. Smith (Theodore) and Michael A. Covington, eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. The viewing will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Marshall-March Funeral Home, 4308 Suitland Rd, Hillcrest Heights, MD. A private interment ceremony with Military Honors will be held at the Washington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating, in his memory, to Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, Senior Ministry, 1615 Third Street, NW, Washington, DC 20001.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Marshall's Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Marshall's Funeral Home
4308 Suitland Road
Suitland, MD 20746
(301) 736-1616
