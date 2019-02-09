LESTER B. SEIDEL
Lester B. Seidel of Silver Spring, MD, passed away February 8, 2019, surrounded by family at his home. Born July 17, 1944, in Washington, DC, he was the son of Nathan and Sylvia Seidel. He grew up in Silver Spring, MD and attended Woodward Preparatory High School, graduating at the top of his class. He graduated from the University of Michigan
in 1966 and George Washington University, for Law School in 1969. He practiced law for 32 years. Lester loved the Univeristy of Michigan, tennis, steak, art, wine and especially his grandsons. Lester is survived by his brothers, Kenny (Kathy), Eric (Marlene); daughter, Laura Delaney; son-in-law, Arthur Delaney; and beloved grandsons, James and Jack Delaney, who called their grandpa "Dude." Graveside services will be held on February 10, 2019, at 3 p.m., at King David Memorial Gardens. Contributions may be made to the Jewish Funeral Practices Committee. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC, under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.