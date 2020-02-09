Lethia M. Shields (Age 81)
Of Silver Spring, MD entered into eternal rest on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Predeceased by her husband, John L. Shields, Jr. and seven siblings. Survived by three children, Darrell (Dollie), Kevin (Jennifer), and Yvette (Mark) Wilson, two sisters-in-law, Joanne Williams and Irene Shields, six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 11:30 p.m. until time of service at 12 p.m., Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Riderwood Village Chapel, 3110 Gracefield Road, Silver Spring, MD. Interment at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery.