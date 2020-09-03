LEVELL STEVENSON (Age 79)
Entered into eternal rest on August 14, 2020. Levell was born to the late Willie and Magnolia Stevenson in Darlington, South Carolina on October 11, 1940. Levell graduated from Howard University in 1963. He was a mechanical engineer, a U.S. Army veteran, an artist and a devoted family man. After 32 years, Levell retired from the General Services Administration. Levell is survived by his wife, Shirley; his two daughters, Cheryl D. Stevenson and Rashida Stevenson; one brother, Donahue Jacobs; four sisters, Ethel Scarborough, Thelma D. Johnson, Hattie L. Robinson, and Deborah R. Stevenson and one granddaughter, Tierra S. Mackey-Stevenson. A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. on September 5, 2020 at Kaufman Funeral Home, 7520 Washington Boulevard, Elkridge, MD 21075. For those who prefer charitable donations the family suggests: HBCUs, including Howard University, or the American Cancer Society
.