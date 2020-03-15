LEVERT JOHNSON
Levert Johnson entered into eternally rest on Monday, March 9, 2020. Devoted husband to Pawanna Johnson. Beloved father to Levert (Tawane) Johnson Jr. and Lanette Johnson. Also survived by biological mother Susie Jones (New York), two brothers, Norman (Alicia) Jones (Georgia), Bruce Jones (New York) and one sister Evelyn Jones (New York); seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and a host of nieces nephews, other relatives and friends. Viewing, Wednesday March 18, 9:30 a.m. followed by service 11 a.m., at Israel Baptist Church, 1251 Saratoga Ave., NE Washington, DC. Interment private. Send condolences to