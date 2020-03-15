The Washington Post

LEVERT JOHNSON

Service Information
Marshall-March Funeral Home - Washington Cathedral Chapel
4217 Ninth Street, N.W.
Washington, DC
20011
(202)-723-1250
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
9:30 AM
Israel Baptist Church
1251 Saratoga Ave.
NE Washington, DC
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Israel Baptist Church
1251 Saratoga Ave.
NE Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
LEVERT JOHNSON  

Levert Johnson entered into eternally rest on Monday, March 9, 2020. Devoted husband to Pawanna Johnson. Beloved father to Levert (Tawane) Johnson Jr. and Lanette Johnson. Also survived by biological mother Susie Jones (New York), two brothers, Norman (Alicia) Jones (Georgia), Bruce Jones (New York) and one sister Evelyn Jones (New York); seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and a host of nieces nephews, other relatives and friends. Viewing, Wednesday March 18, 9:30 a.m. followed by service 11 a.m., at Israel Baptist Church, 1251 Saratoga Ave., NE Washington, DC. Interment private. Send condolences to
 
 

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 15, 2020
