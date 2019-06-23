The Washington Post

Levi Thomas Tambling Dempsey Sr (1946 - 2019)
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
New Birth Missionary Baptist Church
930 49th St, N.E.
Washington, DC
Levi Thomas Tambling  
Dempsey, Jr.,  

Son of the late Levi Thomas Tambling Dempsey, Sr. and Ethel Mae (Alston) was born on May 5, 1946. He transitioned on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. He was born in Nash County, North Carolina. He attended Anacostia High School and Fayetteville State University.
Levi's career as an Occupational Therapist Assistant included: St. Elizabeth Hospital, DC General Hospital and Washington Home, Aegis and Unique Corporation. He was a member of the District of Columbia Licensed Occupational Therapy Association. His community also recognized him for his years as a Community Service leader.
 
He was an inventor of equipment that assisted disabled patients and was issued three American patents.
 
Levi is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Ethel (Newsome); two daughters, LaChelle (Jerome) Dempsey-Reed and Kim Dempsey; grandchildren, Nicole (Julian) Dempsey-Pittman, Cierra Reed and Aaron Reed and great-granddaughter, Ash'le Dempsey. He is loved beyond measure by his family and friends and will be missed beyond belief.
 
Memorial Service for Levi Dempsey will be held Monday, June 24, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 930 49th St, N.E., Washington, DC 20019.
Published in The Washington Post on June 23, 2019
