

Reverend Dr. Levy M. Armwood

(Age 79)



Of Richmond, formerly of Washington, DC, peacefully passed from this earthly life to eternal life on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Dr. Armwood was a retired pastor of the Ebenezer Baptist Church, Richmond. He also retired from Richmond Public Schools where he ended his teaching career at Thomas Jefferson High School as music instructor.

Dr. Armwood was preceded in death by his parents, Deacon Levy and Deaconess Readdie Armwood. He is survived by his wife, Cookie Anderson Armwood; father- and mother-in-law, Clarence Melvin and Shelia Anderson; brother- and sister-in-law, Carl Anderson (Ruby) and Priscilla Hooker (James); nephew and niece, Kevin Anderson (Angela) and Ena Logan (John "JT"); great-niece, Ena "Eebie" Logan; uncle, Curlee Scarborough (Thelma) of Bishopville, SC; aunt, Lula Scarborough of Brooklyn, NY; like-a-son, David S. Hoover; like-a-daughter, Kristie Pope; many godchildren, cousins, and special friends; and caregivers, medical team, and Westhampton Dialysis. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, February 21, at Ebenezer Baptist Church, and where funeral services will be held Saturday, February 22, at 11 a.m. Internment Forest Lawn Cemetery & Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ebenezer Baptist Church Organ Fund. Arrangement by Owens Funeral Services.