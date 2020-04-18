LEWIS ALLEN
Peacefully passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Loving Husband of Maggie Allen. Also survived by sons, Nigel, Juan and Christopher Allen, daughter Renee Powers and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces nephews other relatives and friends. On Monday April 20, friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of private service at 11 a.m. at Marshall-March Funeral Home of DC, 4217 9th St., NW, Rev. Ricky D. Helton, officiating. In lieu of flowers make donations to Israel CME Benevolent Fund, 557 Ramdolph St., NW, Washington, DC 20011. Interment Quantico National Cemetery at a later date.