

LEWIS H. BIBEN



On Sunday, October 20, 2019, Dr. Lewis H. Biben of Bethesda, Maryland. Lew was born in Philadelphia and raised in Rochester, NY as one of four children of Joseph and Augusta Biben. He was a highly distinguished student, graduating from the University of Rochester at the age of 15 and from Hahnemann Medical College at 21. He also served as a Page in the 78th Congress while he was in high school. Throughout his distinguished 50-year career, Lew was one of the most accomplished Internal Medicine Physicians in the Washington DC area. To his peers Lew was known for his commitment and allegiance to organized medicine. Among his many leadership positions, he was President of the Medical Society of the District of Columbia, Chairman of its Executive Board and served as a delegate to the American Medical Association for many years. He also mentored and inspired young doctors and held teaching appointments at several local hospitals and medical schools. And, he was a true "doctor's doctor." Perhaps most important, to his wide variety of patients, Dr. Biben was known simply as a compassionate, dedicated and wise physician. Lew was also very proud of his military service, serving in many different medically oriented positions and retiring as a captain of the United States Air Force in 1953. Lewis Henry Biben had an indefatigable love for life, medicine, people, travel, fishing, golf, food, wine and most importantly family. We all are significantly richer for having known and loved him. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Beverly; his two children Brad (April) and Candace (Bob); his three grandchildren, Nicholas, Michael and Brian; and his many adoring nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 24, 11 a.m. at Washington Hebrew Congregation, 3935 Macomb Street NW, Washington, DC 20016; with interment to follow at King David Memorial Gardens in Falls Church, VA. The family will be observing Shiva Thursday following services and Friday from 12 to 5 p.m. at the late residence. Memorial contributions may be made to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.