LEWIS E. BROGAN, JR. (Age 67)  

Of Lanham, MD passed away on February 27, 2019 at home after a long illness. He is survived by wife, V. Jean Brogan; son, Lewis E. Brogan, III (Elizabeth); two stepchildren; one grandson, three sisters and one brother. Preceded in death by son, William Robert Brogan. Memorial service on March 9, 2019 at Bladensburg Volunteer Fire Department, 4213 Edmonston Road, Bladensburg, MD (additional parking at 4905 Tilden Street) from 1 to 4 p.m. with Prince Georges Fire Department Service at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Frank Colea Benevolent Fund, 3060 Mitchellville Rd., Suite 217, Bowie, MD 20716.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 8, 2019
