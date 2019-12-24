The Washington Post

LEWIS "Lew" BURKE (1923 - 2019)
Lewis Eugene Burke "Lew" (Age 96)  

Of Centreville, Virginia passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Manor Care Fair Oaks.
Mr. Burke was born on July 9, 1923 in Arlington, Virginia to the late Harry and Elnorah Brown Burke. He was preceded in death by his two sons, Lewis "Buddy" Burke, Jr. and Robert Clifton Burke.
Mr. Burke was a World War II veteran who served as a pilot in the Army Air Corps. He was awarded the Oak Leaf Cluster to the Air Medal for "exceptionally meritorious achievement" and flew 29 missions over Europe. He was a proud member of the B-17 Flying Fortress 398th Bomb Group.
Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Lillie Garland Burke; four stepchildren; and numerous grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St., Front Royal, Virginia. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 24, 2019
