

LEWIS MULFORD CHAPIN

July 25, 1919 ~ July 14, 2019



Passed away at his Potomac, MD home on July 14, 2019, 11 days short of his 100th birthday celebration. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Diane Nelson Chapin; three daughters, Lindsay (Alex) Alfaro, Allison Chapin, and Courtney (John) Cangialosi; two grandchildren, Lewis Rafael Alfaro, and Gabriella Amanda Cangialosi, and numerous nephews and nieces. A viewing will be held on Friday, July 26 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Pumphrey's Funeral Home, 7557 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda, MD 20814. A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. at Potomac Presbyterian Church,10301 River Road, Potomac MD 20854. In lieu of flowers, Lew had made it known that he wanted contributions to go to the in memory of our many relatives who are afflicted.

You are in our hearts forever.