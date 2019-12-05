The Washington Post

LEWIS CLARKE

Service Information
Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home
1500 West Braddock Road
Alexandria, VA
22302
(703)-998-9200
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home
1500 West Braddock Road
Alexandria, VA 22302
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Our Savior Lutheran Church
825 S Taylor St
Arlington, DC
View Map
Notice
LEWIS LYNN CLARKE (Age 90)  

Died peacefully at home on November 30, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife of 48 years, Naomi, and is survived by Teresa Dashiell, Sue McGinty, Charlie Guy, Don and Debbie Clarke and many grand and great-grandchildren. Viewing Saturday, December 7 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home, 1500 W Braddock Rd, Alexandria VA 22302. Memorial service on Sunday, December 8 at 2 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 825 S Taylor St, Arlington VA 22204. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to Our Savior Lutheran or .
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 5, 2019
