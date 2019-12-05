LEWIS LYNN CLARKE (Age 90)
Died peacefully at home on November 30, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife of 48 years, Naomi, and is survived by Teresa Dashiell, Sue McGinty, Charlie Guy, Don and Debbie Clarke and many grand and great-grandchildren. Viewing Saturday, December 7 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home, 1500 W Braddock Rd, Alexandria VA 22302. Memorial service on Sunday, December 8 at 2 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 825 S Taylor St, Arlington VA 22204. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to Our Savior Lutheran or .