

Lewis H. Goldman

(Age 80)



Died August 9, 2019 at the Hebrew Home of Greater Washington in Rockville, MD. Born on June 4, 1939 in White Plains, New York, he was raised in New York City; his family's address was 1000 Park Avenue. He loved animals and was especially fond of cocker spaniels, inspired in that by Countess, the black cocker with which he grew up. He was the youngest child of Julian and Lillian Goldman and had an older sister and three older brothers.

He graduated from McGill University (1962) and earned a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Virginia (1968). Admitted to the bar in both New York and the District of Columbia, he specialized in communications law and served as General Attorney, Federal Communications Commission, 1972-82. After 1982 he opened his own practice. He enjoyed helping others, including helping them advance professionally in the practice of law.

Raised in a Jewish home, he became an Episcopalian and was baptized in 1968 at St. James Episcopal Church on New York's Madison Avenue. His baptism was witnessed by Margaret Mahon, whom he married shortly afterwards. They were later divorced. He subsequently married Alice Palmateer, a marriage which also ended in divorce. Alice remembers him as a kind-hearted, generous man. She kept in touch with Lewis and visited him to the end of his life.

In the 1970s when living in Washington, he attended St. John's Church, Lafayette Square, where he met Carter Keithley, who became a lifelong friend. During his last years, Carter visited him almost weekly. At the Hebrew Home he was fond of the staff who cared for him, was interested in their lives and sought to encourage them. He was strikingly optimistic in the face of adversities and faced declining health with tenaciousness, courage and little complaint.

He is survived by his ex-wives, two brothers, Douglas Gorham of Florence, Italy, and Robert "Bo" Goldman, of Rockport, Maine and 11 nieces and nephews.