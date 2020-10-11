LEWIS HELM



Lewis Marshall Helm General U.S. Army Reserves

Lewis Marshall Helm passed away October 5, 2020 and was born in Riverdale, MD in 1931 as the youngest child of William Pickett Helm and Selma Snyder Helm. He survived his wife of 49 years of marriage, Alice Kupferman. General Helm served in the U.S. Army Reserves over 29 years. Surviving him is one sister, Selma Leader, nephews, Jay Phillips, Mark Leader and Alan Leader, and nieces Gail Fehlner, Margaret Atkins, Caroline Godwin, Melissa Helm, Cathy Clime, Maureen Helm and Debbie Wheeler-Kinch along with additional great nieces and nephews. Interment on Tuesday, October 13, at 11 a.m. at the Warrenton Cemetery.



