LEWIS C. JONES, JR.
Major Lewis C. Jones, Jr. (United States Army
, Retired) was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina, on August 15, 1927. He entered eternal life on January 1, 2020. In 1945, after completing high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force
to take advantage of the GI Bill. He underwent training and served at the Tuskegee Alabama airfield, where he met many of the pilots who would later be known as the Tuskegee Airmen. Upon his discharge, he matriculated at South Carolina State University in 1948 under the ROTC program, where he met his future wife, Edna Ruth Hill, and pledged Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. After graduating with a Bachelor's degree in English, he enlisted in the U.S Army, where he served with distinction for 25 years. He was a veteran of World War II
, the Korean War
, and the Vietnam War
. After his military retirement, Lewis earned a Master's in Education and went on to work for 20 years at George Mason University, holding the positions of Assistant Director of Admissions, Director of Academic Assistance, and Director of Tutorial Services. While there, he was instrumental in developing a summer program for incoming racial minority students. He also worked as a real-estate agent. In addition to his membership in Omega Psi Phi, Lewis was a faithful member of Cornerstone Baptist Church, and president of the Hillcrest Heights Civic Association, Hillcrest Heights Senior Social Club, and Iverson Mallwalkers. His wife Edna preceded him in death in 2002. He is survived by his sons Lewis, Wayson, and Byron; five sisters-in-law (Ida, Cal, Gracie, Doris, Katie); three brothers-in-law (Eddie, Karl, George); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, fraternity brothers, and friends. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11 a.m. at the Cornerstone Baptist Church, 3636 Dixon Street, Temple Hills, MD 20748. Interment will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.