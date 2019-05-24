LEWIS K. MARTIN
The Officers and Members of Asbestos Workers Local #24 are saddened to report the death of Retired Brother Lewis K. Martin, Registration #14921, on Monday, May 20, 2019. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 24 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg, Virginia. A service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 25 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery also in Fredericksburg. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to White Oak Volunteer Fire Department, 12 Newton Rd., Fredericksburg, VA 22405.
Brian S. Cavey,
Business Manager