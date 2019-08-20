

LEWIS WALLACE MOON JR.



Lewis Wallace Moon, Jr., born November 17, 1943, patriarch of the raucous Moon family and a model of someone who truly understands how to embrace pride and joy, died August 15, 2019. Born to Lewis and Ann (nee Kane), in Newark, NJ, Lew grew up around the world. His dad was an officer in the United States Air Force, so Lew and his siblings lived mostly overseas.

Lew was an incredibly accomplished employee of the Central Intelligence Agency for 37 years, honored in writing by both Jimmy Carter and Henry Kissinger for his work. Following his retirement in 2001, he was proud to serve on the 9/11 Commission, and found joy in driving school buses for Montgomery County, MD. He was a true patriot, believing in the idea and ideal of America. He was a model of dedication to personal and professional commitments.

Also known as Dad or Pops, Lew was fiercely committed to his wife Patty and his four kids Robert, Tracey, Christie, and Jessica. Lew was a reader, news junkie, and history buff, and he got joy out of sharing these loves with others. From shared crime novels to battlefield tours to Harley rides around the country, many have come away from their time with Lew richer and more knowledgeable. As the oldest of seven, Lew was beloved by his siblings Louann, Linda, Gretta, Tom, Chris, and Rob. He was an adored grandfather to several very special people Emma, Byron, Davis, Lucas, Max, Payton, and Joey, who loved their Pops. Also loved by his son-in-law Brian, his daugher-in-law Kristi, and his former son-in-law Barry.

Lew's family will be celebrating his life, without formal dress, and in "party shirts" if you have them, in the following ways: Viewing on Thursday, August 22, 5 to 8 p.m. at Stauffer's Funeral Home, 1621 Opossomtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702. Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 23, at St. Ignatius Catholic Church 4103 Prices Distillery Road, jamsville, MD 21754.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Urbana Area Food Bank. However, if you insist on bringing or sending flowers, please purchase the 20 dollar mixed bouquet from Giant, as that is what he bought for Patty on every special occasion.

