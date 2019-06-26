Lewis LiEneal Powers
Peacefully on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at his home. He was a retired Chief of Communications and Records at the State Department, well known Upright Bassist Musician and and the beloved husband of 58 years to Inez "Ernestine" Powers. He is also survived by his dear sisters, Nevolia Morgan of Tennessee and Inez Miller (Joseph) of Kansas; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. On Friday, June 28 the family will receive friends and loved ones from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Memorial Service at the Metropolitan Baptist Church, 1200 Mercantile Lane, Largo, MD 20774 Condolences to