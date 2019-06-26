The Washington Post

Service Information
Pridgen Funeral Service
9455 Lanham Severn Rd
Lanham, MD
20706
(301)-577-9455
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Metropolitan Baptist Church
1200 Mercantile Lane
Largo, MD
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Metropolitan Baptist Church
1200 Mercantile Lane
Largo, MD
Lewis LiEneal Powers  

Peacefully on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at his home. He was a retired Chief of Communications and Records at the State Department, well known Upright Bassist Musician and and the beloved husband of 58 years to Inez "Ernestine" Powers. He is also survived by his dear sisters, Nevolia Morgan of Tennessee and Inez Miller (Joseph) of Kansas; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. On Friday, June 28 the family will receive friends and loved ones from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Memorial Service at the Metropolitan Baptist Church, 1200 Mercantile Lane, Largo, MD 20774 Condolences to
