Lewis Herndon Werth (Age 85)
Passed away peacefully in New Rochelle, NY on April 14, 2020 having been hospitalized for kidney failure and pneumonia. Herndon was a son of Pauline Bogardus Werth and James Robert Werth; born in Norfolk, VA on 5/5/1934. Raised in Alexandria and Lexington, VA, he graduated from St. Andrew's School in Middletown, Delaware; later graduated from Princeton University. After college graduation, he was employed for a number of years in the trust department of one of New York City's major banks. Following his resignation, Herndon then worked for a period of time in an administrative governing office of New York City. While there, he attended night school at New York University
, majoring in Business Administration. Upon completion of his studies, he resigned his New York City post and became a Self Employed Fiduciary. Evidently, he was quite successful for he vacationed often, traveling to England and Spain on various occasions. Herndon is survived by his twin brother George Carter Werth in Bethesda, MD; five nieces and four nephews. He was preceded by his parents and sisters, Amanda Boland, Polly Randolph; brothers, Maury, Bogardus "Bogie' and McRae Werth. Herndon was a great grandson of Matthew Fontaine Maury, the first Superintendent of the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington, DC, serving in that post longer than any successor leader. Maury founded the science of Oceanography, gaining the title of Pathfinder of The Seas. Funeral and Interment will be private.