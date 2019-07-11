

LEWIS HOOVER WESTBROOK



Lewis Hoover Westbrook, who resided for 40 years in Spring Meadows, Darnestown, Maryland, passed away peacefully July 5, 2019.

He is survived by his daughter Brenda Mathews, and son Robert Westbrook, seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Lewis was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Virginia Louise Westbrook, daughter Jacqueline McAlexander, son Keith Westbrook, eight brothers and sisters and a great grandson.

Lewis was born in September, 1928 on a farm outside of Clinton, North Carolina. He was a proud member of the United States Marine Corps serving during the Korea War from 1951 to 1959. He moved to the DC area in his early twenties, where he met and married Louise, the love of his life, and they spent most of their lives in Maryland, working and raising their four children. Bringing his farming roots north, he was always known for having a vegetable garden wherever he lived.

Lewis had a long and successful career in the construction industry, living the last 28 years of his life in retirement. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter, fisherman and golfer. He was a dedicated husband, father and friend, who valued family above all else. He and his wife moved to Florida in 2015, to live with his daughter Brenda in Melbourne Village, where he was a member of the Garden Committee and made many friends. He attended First United Methodist Church in Melbourne, Florida.