1/1
LEXIE McMAHON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LEXIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Lexie Ann McMahon (Age 82)  
On Monday, August 17, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late John Joseph McMahon; mother of Diane M. Kerr of Laurel, MD, John J. McMahon of Arlington, VA, Charles S. Dowrick (Cindy) of Olney, MD, and Brian J. McMahon of Las Vegas, NV; grandmother of Devon, Douglas, Ashley, Ryan, and Austin; great-grandmother of Nathaniel, Drew and Zoey. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD 20901, Wednesday, August 26, from 2 to 4 p.m. Graveside Service at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20906 on Thursday, August 27, at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson Foundation of the National Capital Area, 8830 Cameron St #201, Silver Spring, MD 20910. www.parkinsonfoundation.org/www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com  


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Collins Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
27
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved