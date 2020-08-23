LEXIE McMAHON

Lexie Ann McMahon (Age 82)
On Monday, August 17, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late John Joseph McMahon; mother of Diane M. Kerr of Laurel, MD, John J. McMahon of Arlington, VA, Charles S. Dowrick (Cindy) of Olney, MD, and Brian J. McMahon of Las Vegas, NV; grandmother of Devon, Douglas, Ashley, Ryan, and Austin; great-grandmother of Nathaniel, Drew and Zoey. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD 20901, Wednesday, August 26, from 2 to 4 p.m. Graveside Service at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20906 on Thursday, August 27, at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson Foundation of the National Capital Area, 8830 Cameron St #201, Silver Spring, MD 20910. www.parkinsonfoundation.org
