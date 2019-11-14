

LIAM MILES



Liam Miles, age 61, passed away suddenly on Friday, November 8, 2019. Born in Jacksonville, Florida to John D. and Lola K. Miles, Lee, as he was known to all, grew up in Kensington, Maryland. He was a Master Plumber and Gas Fitter and an avid golfer.

Lee is survived by his wife, Cathy, daughter Rachel, sisters Delight Arnold and Herald Speiser, a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, David and Rachel Touster, niece Megan Arnold, five nephews, Jason Arnold, John Arnold, Miles Speiser, Chester Speiser, Joshua Touster, and goddaughter Serena Spickler.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 16, at 1 p.m. at Cedar Lane Unitarian Church, 9601 Cedar Lane, Bethesda, MD, 20814.