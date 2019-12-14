

Liane Francis Goodwin (Hoolsema)



Born January 2, 1949, died in Benton, AR on December 8, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease and cancer.

Liane felt called to serve. When discussing arrangements for her, we were asked what word would best describe our mother. Her daughter Kimberly replied, "patriot". It is a very fitting term.

In 1967, she enlisted in the US Marine Corps to support the president and the war in Vietnam and later in life became a lifetime member of the Women Marines Association. After her children grew up and joined the military themselves (Kim joined the Navy, her son John became a Marine), she became active in politics during Bill Clinton's 1992 presidential campaign and after the election, she moved to Washington, DC to work in his administration. Her first role was in the Commerce Department and later she moved to the Office of Presidential Correspondence, where she met Ray Goodwin - a man who shared her love of politics. At the end of Clinton's second term, she worked for Senator Harry Reid and later Senator Robert Byrd until she retired. Liane and Ray married on Saint Patrick's Day, 1994 in Washington DC and eventually moved to Benton, AR after Ray's retirement from the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms.

She was a lifelong San Francisco Giants fan (although she later adopted the Nationals, Go Nats!) She loved talking about baseball - even when her teams struggled. She loved music and holidays, especially Christmas time. Her favorite band her entire life was the Beatles, starting as a teenager as president of the San Mateo Beatles Fan Club. It is entirely fitting that she died on the anniversary of John Lennon's death.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no services. Her cremains will be spread in California, where her mother and grandmother were laid to rest. She wanted to be scattered somewhere beautiful with trees and open space. In lieu of flowers, we ask you to please consider supporting the important work of the in her memory.

Liane is survived by her loving husband, Donald "Ray" Goodwin of Benton, Arkansas; son, John Silva of Chicago, Illinois; daughter, Kimberly Silva Gibson and husband Jason of Bremerton, Washington; and her grandchildren, Alexander Silva and Ashley Gibson.