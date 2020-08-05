1/1
Lianne Robbins
1929 - 2020
Lianne Lawrence Robbins  
Lianne Lawrence Robbins, born October 16, 1929, died peacefully on July 24, 2020. Predeceased, she was married for 62 years to Allan Wilson Robbins. She is survived by a brother Jeremy; five children, Deborah Vogel (Eric), Elizabeth Gunberg (Edwin), Christopher Robbins (Jana), Carey Kalagher (Jay), and Andrew Robbins (Kami). She is also survived by a nephew and niece; 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was a resident of Alexandria, VA since 1964, and leaves many friends. Funeral Mass is at 11 a.m., August 13, 2020, at Blessed Sacrament Church. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
