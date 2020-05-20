The Washington Post

Licinia Nider passed away on May 16, 2020. At the time of her passing, she was a resident of Alexandria, VA. Licinia was the beloved wife of Ralph Nider, her late partner of 60 years; loving mother of Elaine Lammert and Steven Nider; proud grandmother of Isabella and Alessandra; sister-in-law of the late George Nider; and friend to many. Born in Pula, Croatia, she received her undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Trieste. She accompanied her husband, a Foreign Service Officer, to postings in Germany, Italy, Thailand, Hong Kong, Mexico, Canada, and Poland over his 35 year career. In light of the recent outbreak of COVID-19, the family will hold a private funeral service. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Friends are invited to view and sign the family guestbook at

Published in The Washington Post on May 20, 2020
