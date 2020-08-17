1/
Liebe Gregory
Liebe Gregory  
Died July 30, 2020 at home in Vienna, VA, of cancer, just days before her 67th birthday. She was born in the District, the fourth child of William and Mildred Gregory, and raised in suburban Prince Georges County. After graduating high school, she moved to the Port Orange/Daytona area of Florida, where she enjoyed the beaches after shifts at Barnett Bank. In 1982 she moved to Northern Virginia, where she found work as a word processor. She made up for a lack of formal education with an innate talent for making things happen and getting things done. These helped her in a long career as an executive assistant to partners at Lane & Edson and Dewey Ballantine in the District and to senior executives at Motient Corp. in Reston and Neustar in Sterling. Survivors include husband and longtime companion Marshall Jorpeland; sisters Kay Poulsen of Youngsville, NC, and Joan Rauch of Nokomis, FL; brother-in-law Frank Rauch; aunts Jeanine Gregory of Gaithersburg, MD, and Darlene Cailteux of Concordia, KS; uncle Raymond Fitzgerald of Haymarket, VA; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and greats. Memorial event to be determined. Consider a donation in her memory to the regional Beagle Rescue at brewbeagles.org or to your local ASPCA.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 17, 2020.
