

LILA JEAN McALLISTER JACQUES

(Age 102)



Lila Jean McAllister Jacques passed away in Washington, DC on Saturday, February 16, 2019. She was born April 15, 1916 to William McAllister and Muriel Snider in Keyapaha County, Nebraska. A resident of Washington, DC for 74 years, she was the beloved wife of the late Sidney B. Jacques of the US Department of State. A member of Kenwood Country Club and a regular player at Rock Creek Golf Course, she was an avid golfer, playing daily. She is survived by her daughter Gael M. Jacques and her beloved grandson Dylan B. Deshler both of Washington, DC; her niece Jean K. Wood of Henderson, NV; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters, including Gerald McAllister of Silver Springs, MD. She will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the .