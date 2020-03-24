

LILA E. LEVITAN (Age 89)



On Saturday, March 21, 2020, Lila passed away at Tranquillity of Fredericktowne Assisted Living in Frederick, MD. A Bethesda resident for most of her life, Lila was born on December 25, 1930 in New York City. She moved with her parents, the late Jessie and Alexander Josephson, to Washington, DC when she was 12 years old. She maintained her lifelong affection for the New York Yankees and kept a framed, autographed photo of George Steinbrenner on her wall.

Lila is survived by her beloved children, Susan Levitan (John Shields), Ron Levitan (Claire Smearman) and Rick Levitan. She was the cherished grandmother of Amanda Elliott Adams, Abigail Elliott Klun, Joseph Levitan, Elizabeth Levitan, Evan Levitan and Gregory Levitan. She also adored her great grandson, Jacob Adams.

Known for her iconic large-rimmed eyeglasses, her adulation of Frank Sinatra and her warm sense of humor, Lila was loved by her many friends, extended family, and caregivers.

Private gravesite services will be held at King David Memorial Gardens. A memorial celebration of Lila's life will take place at a future date. For more information, email [email protected] . Contributions may be made to the in Lila's memory.

Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, Inc. under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.