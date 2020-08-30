1/
LILA ROSLOFF
Lila Friedman Rosloff   (Age 95)  
Died peacefully at Riderwood Village in Silver Spring, MD on August 26,2020. She was a deeply caring, strong, and generous person whose enthusiasm and love of life touched many people. She grew up in New Jersey with three sisters and lived in Maryland and Florida with her husband, Aaron for 40 years. Aaron's death preceded Lila's passing 27 years ago. Lila worked for the Navy Department during World War II and as a Real Estate Agent in Florida. She is survived by her devoted son, Stephen (Jill), and her beloved daughter, Lindy Strumpf (Al). She was cherished by her two grandchildren, Shana Lang (Tom) and Shera Polzer (Chris) and by her lovely, great-granddaughters, Taylor Lang, Mia Polzer and Ella Polzer. She is also survived by her beloved sister, Bevy Kerwien (Johnny), and many nieces and nephews. Lila will be buried next to her husband at a private ceremony at King David Memorial Gardens in Fairfax, VA on August 31. In lieu of flowers, please give generously to your favorite charity. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.


Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 30, 2020.
King David Memorial Gardens
