DELANEY LILIA DELANEY On Monday August 5, 2019, God welcomed home with open arms Lilia Delaney, his beautiful angel. Born April 19, 1948. She was 71. Lilia joins her two brothers Juan and Werner. Lilia was born in Guatemala in 1948. She immigrated to Arlington after graduating from The Nursing School of the West, in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. Lilia soon met the love of her life and man she would marry, Joe Delaney in 1972. They wed April 1976. Together they raised their two children Timothy Joseph Delaney and Mary Rose Delaney. Joe's career took the family to Italy, Connecticut, Washington, DC, Guatemala, Mexico and California. The family moved to Fairfax City in 1997. Lilia worked for Fairfax County Adult Education for 10 years. Lilia spent her retirement helping her family, and spending time volunteering with St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. The time she spent with the church was a big part of her life and she was very dedicated to the church, hand making the altar cloths. Lilia was an extremely talented seamstress and artist. Tim, Mary and her granddaughter Laney are all fluent in Spanish because of the time Lilia spent with them. Lilia is a major advocate for organ transplants and organ donation. Lilia received two different life saving kidney transplants, without which her children and her family life would not have been possible. Lilia was a selfless and loving woman. She always put others ahead of herself. Lilia was an exceptional role model and is the truest and most epic meaning of love, strength and beauty. Lilia is survived by her husband of 42 years, Joseph Delaney, her son Tim Delaney, daughter Mary Rose Delaney Fox, son-in-law Philip Fox, granddaughter Delaney Rose Fox, grandson Alexander Arthur Fox. Her sisters Carmen and Norma Rodas, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A visitation for Lilia will be held Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Demaine Funeral Home - Fairfax, 10565 Main St., Fairfax, VA 22030. A Mass of Christian Burial will occur Friday, August 9, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12 noon at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 3700 Old Lee Hwy., Fairfax, VA 22030. A committal service will occur Friday, August 9, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Rd, Triangle, VA 22172. In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for donations made to Washington Regional Transplant Community, in the name of Lilia R Delaney.In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for donations made to Washington Regional Transplant Community, in the name of Lilia R Delaney.

