LILIAN E. KHALIL
On June 2, 2020, LILIAN E. KHALIL of Germantown, MD. Beloved wife of Loutfi Khalil. Loving mother of Gigi Khalil Laliberty and Richard (Donna) Khalil. Dear sister of Felix Pallia. Cherished grandmother of Richard (Ricky) and Jessi Laliberty, Ashley Laliberty and Zachary, Hailey and Nicholas Khalil. Funeral services will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Kol Shalom, 1909 Hidden Meadow Lane, Annapolis, MD 21401. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 5, 2020.