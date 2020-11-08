Lilla DUnOvant McCutchen Richards Former Dranesville District Supervisor
Lilla D. McC. Richards, on September 22, quietly at The Jefferson, in Arlington, VA. Born in Washington, DC she grew up in Arlington,VA, was graduated from the University of South Carolina with degrees in education and economics. After college she was an editor at the US Department of Agruculture and launched The Farm Index. Married to Stanley I. Richards in 1965 they made their home in McLean, VA where both were active for three decades in civic and service organizations. In addition to being one of the founding members of Friends of Pleasant Grove Church, she was also president of both the McLean Citizens Association and the Fairfax County Federation of Citizens Associations, helped found the McLean Community Foundation, and the McLean Community Center. Lilla was elected as Dranesville District Supervisor to the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors in 1987 and served for one term. She served for six years on the George Mason University Board of Visitors. Amicably divorced after 30 years of marriage in the mid-1990's and pre-deceased by her former husband, she leaves to mourn and is survived by her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Kathy and Harold Richards as well as her cousins, Jane McCutchen Brown of Charleston, SC, George McCutchen of Columbia, SC, Elizabeth McCutchen Williams of Murrell's Inlet, SC, David McCutchen of Portland, OR, Mary McCutchen Duncan of Rockville, MD, Tom Strother of Annapolis, MD, and numerous New Jersey cousins. In addition she will be sorely missed by her devoted and loyal friend, Renee Gordon O'Neill, her special "intern," Michelle Jacoby, her loyal caregiveer, Edith Fosso Jean Paul, and her lifelong friends, James Lawless, Betty Thompson, Rufus Phillips, Glenn Yarborough, Kate Giaimo, and Lynn Morrison Clipp Chiappone. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Lilla will be laid to rest in the cemetery at Historic Pleasant Grove Church. Donations may be made in her honor to the Friends of Pleasant Grove Church (www.historicpleasantgrove.org/support
), McLean Community Foundation, or a community cause of your choice. For a detailed version of Lilla's life please visit www.moneyandking.com
. To learn more about Lilla's life's work, please visit Lilla Richards Collection; McLean History Portal; https://research.fairfaxcounty.gov/local-history/mclean-history-portal
.