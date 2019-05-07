

Lillian Ann Schmidt "Sis" "Lil"



Of Charles County and formerly of Silesia, MD, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 2, 2019, three days before her 103rd birthday. She was born on May 5, 1916 in Lamoyne, PA. Lillian was the daughter of Bryan A. and Margaret A. (Cross) Montgomery. She was five years old when her father died.

Lillian married William Schmidt and celebrated 35 years together before his passing in 1979. Also proceeded in death by brothers William A. and Jesse (infant) Montgomery.

Lillian is survived by her daughter, Patricia "Pat" Werner (Fred); grandson, Michael Werner (Rita) and great grandsons, William (Billy) and Jonathan and several cousins.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 7 from 4 to 7 p.m. with Prayers at 6 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 8 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 13715 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, MD 20617.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Mary's Church, Bryantown, MD 20617 or Hughesville VFD and Rescue Squad, Hughesville, MD 20637.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD 20622