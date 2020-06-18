Or Copy this URL to Share



LILLIAN COPOULOS CALOMIRIS 1922 - 2020

On June 11, 2020, Lillian Copoulos Calomiris of Silver Spring, MD, passed peacefully. Beloved wife of James Thomas Calomiris who passed five years and one day earlier; devoted father of Thomas James Calomiris, Jon James Calomiris and wife Patricia, and Joyce Lynn Calomiris; brother of the late Chris T. Calomiris and the late Paul T. Calomiris. The family regrets that service and interment attendance are restricted for public health. Memorial donations may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Bethesda, MD.



