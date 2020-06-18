LILLIAN CALOMIRIS
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LILLIAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LILLIAN COPOULOS CALOMIRIS  1922 - 2020  
On June 11, 2020, Lillian Copoulos Calomiris of Silver Spring, MD, passed peacefully. Beloved wife of James Thomas Calomiris who passed five years and one day earlier; devoted father of Thomas James Calomiris, Jon James Calomiris and wife Patricia, and Joyce Lynn Calomiris; brother of the late Chris T. Calomiris and the late Paul T. Calomiris. The family regrets that service and interment attendance are restricted for public health. Memorial donations may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Bethesda, MD.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved