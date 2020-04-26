Lillian A. Cekala
On Friday, April 17, 2020 of Bethesda, MD. Beloved wife of 56 years to the late Joseph J. Cekala. Sister of Edward (Margaret) Stelmach and Joseph Stelmach. Lillian is also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives. Lillian is predeceased by her parents, Anthony and Mary (nee Zuzel) Stelmach and her siblings Regina (Roy) Connerly, Mary Stelmach, Irene (Teddy) Abram, Anna Esther (Raymond) Szkutak and Anthony J. (Elsie) Stelmach. On behalf of her love for animals, memorial contributions may be made to Rock Creek Cats, P.O. Box 203, Garrett Park, MD 20896 or rockcreekcats.org
. Service and Interment Private. Please view and sign the family guestbook at